 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Blues humiliated by Sunwolves as Faumuina, Luatua depart on sour note

share

Source:

AAP

The Blues have melted in the Tokyo heat, going down 48-21 to an unfancied Sunwolves outfit in their Super Rugby dead rubber in Japan.

With the Blues unable to reach the Super Rugby playoffs, today’s match against the Sunwolves was the last for the three.
Source: SKY

In temperatures reaching 42 degrees in the Japanese capital, the Tana Umaga- coached Aucklanders could do nothing right in the second half and were duly flattened by their enthusiastic opponents.

With the heat clearly taking its toll, the Sunwolves ran in an unanswered 34 second-half points and celebrated like they had won the competition.

It's an extraordinary turnaround from the Japanese side, who had won just one 2017 game before Saturday and lost 94-7 just two weeks ago to the Lions.

The Blues finish another mediocre campaign on the worst possible note and farewell Charlie Faumuina and Steven Luatua sourly.

First-half tries to James Parsons, Gerard Cowley-Tuioti and Michael Collins handed the Blues a 21-14 halftime lead, considered slim against a struggling side like the Sunwolves.

But they contrived to embarrass themselves in the second stanza, conceding six tries to a Sunwolves side who never eased up.

Ryohei Yamanaka capitalised on a Sam Nock error to score in the 54th minute, before a Jerome Kaino sin-binning unleashed panic in the Blues' ranks.

A Sunwolves penalty try followed - from a rolling maul, no less - before Kaito Shigeno, Timothy Lafaele and Yoshitaka Tokunaga rubbed salt in the Blues' wounds, as they face the long flight back to New Zealand.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:20
1
The Chiefs fullback was at his scintillating best as he finished off a brilliant run by the Waikato team.

As it happened: Blistering Damian McKenzie carves Brumbies defence to pieces en route to stellar try and vital win

00:30
2
The scuffle marred the end of the Highlanders' 40-17 thrashing of the Reds.

Handbags come out as Quade Cooper antics sparks all in brawl between Reds and Highlanders

00:27
3
Things went from bad to worse for the Auckland team as they were schooled by their Japanese hosts.

As it happened: Blues embarrassed by Sunwolves with 34-unanswered points in second half smashing for historic win

00:18
4
Alapati Leiua will be having nightmares about his encounter with Timoci Naguca during Fiji's 38-16 win.

Fijian back absolutely bulldozes Samoan rival as Pacific champs turn on the razzle dazzle in Apia


00:24
5
The All Blacks hardman had just entered the field of play against the Sunwolves when he was given his marching orders.

Blues flanker Jerome Kaino gets yellow for brutal shoulder hit to opponent's jaw


Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

01:54
The party wants to establish a clean energy investment fund, started with profits from companies that extract fossil fuels.

Green Party launches plan to get NZ carbon neutral by 2050

Co-leader James Shaw has announced plans for a infrastructure fund to kick start the 'Green' economy.

00:45
Speaking at the NZ First Convention in Auckland, Mr Peters was amused at the media's interest in his health and wellbeing.

Watch: Winston Peters stifles laughter when asked about his recent decision to quit smoking

The light-hearted moment came as Mr Peters took questions at the NZ First Convention in Auckland.

00:33
The former woman's number one pulled the fan on-court during an invitational doubles match with hilarious results.

Watch: Man plucked out of Wimbledon crowd dons white skirt to face Clijsters serve

The former women's number one pulled the fan on-court during an invitational doubles match with hilarious results.

Police hunt for pair after robbery at Christchurch pub

The two men threatened staff before taking off with a quantity of cash.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 