 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Blues hooker James Parsons says banned Owen Franks never apologised to him over incident

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Blues hooker James Parsons says he hasn't received an apology from Owen Franks, contradicting a Sanzaar statement about why the Crusaders prop's four-week ban was halved.

Owen Franks and James Parsons.

Source: Photosport

Franks struck Parsons in the head during the Crusaders' win over the Blues last weekend and later fronted the judiciary over the incident.

A Sanzaar statement said the Crusaders prop's four-week suspension was halved because of his early guilty plea, good record and his remorse and "apology to the other player".

"I haven't spoken to him since the incident. Obviously, we shook hands as teams do after the game but I didn't speak to him," Parsons told Radio Sport.

"I haven't received an apology - unless he's gone via email form or letter form to Blues management."

Despite the apparently non-existent apology, Parsons was not concerned about the length of Franks' suspension.

"Two weeks, four weeks, whatever it is it doesn't change the result for us - I would have liked to have seen something done on the night," he said.

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson said both Franks and his fellow prop Joe Moody were both remorseful over incidents in the last fortnight that saw them both suspended.

"There was no intent. No one dropped a knee or eye-gouged. He put his arm up…it wasn't like he intentionally chased after anyone,” Robertson said.

Related

Crusaders

Blues

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1

Blues hooker James Parsons says banned Owen Franks never apologised to him over incident

00:09
2
Taisuke Miyagawa intentionally injured the opposing quarterback because his coach told him to ‘crush’ him.

Watch: Japanese American football player apologises and bows to opponent after deliberate cheap shot

3
AB de Villiers of South Africa celebrates his 100 during the Second ODI Cricket match between South Africa and Bangladesh at Boland Park, Paarl on 18 October 2017 ©Chris Ricco/BackpagePix

AB de Villiers announces bombshell retirement from international cricket

4
CARDIFF, WALES - NOVEMBER 04: Australia Wallabies head coach Michael Cheika and fullback Israel Folau look on during a Wallabies training session at Treforest on November 4, 2014 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Michael Cheika insists Israel Folau's religious stance won't be a distraction for Wallabies

5

Teen suspended from top level sport after test for prohibited substance in supplement

02:30

Wintry weather brings snow and ice forcing closure of Desert Road and Crown Range road

Wintry conditions are affecting motorists in both the North Island and the South Island.

This week we discuss the regional fuel tax, which combined with the National fuel tax will see Aucklanders paying 20 cents more a litre for petrol.

Fuel company offers 'some relief' from record petrol prices with 12 cents off - but it's only temporary

The discount today and until midday tomorrow is nationwide.

00:17
The 17-year-old appeared in court today, accused of the manslaughter of Goran Milosavljevic.

Identity of teenager accused of killing South Auckland Countdown security guard to stay hidden - judge worried he won't get fair trial

The 17-year-old was charged earlier this month after Goran Milosacljevic died from injuries he got while on the job at the Papakura supermarket.

04:56
Seany Snowden owes her life to Faye and Tim Murray, who run Hope House in the Far North.

Watch: 'I used my kids to get money' - Northland woman bravely shares story of drug addiction, and new life at rehab centre

Seany Snowden owes her life to Faye and Tim Murray, who run Hope House in the Far North.


00:52
Merania French's diagnosis means she's unable to breastfeed, but costly blood tests are hampering those wanting to donate their breastmilk.

Kiwi mum battling cancer pleas for funding to help others donate breast milk for her baby

Merania French's diagnosis means she's unable to breastfeed, but costly blood tests are hampering those wanting to donate their breast milk.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 