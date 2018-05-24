Blues hooker James Parsons says banned Owen Franks never apologised to him over incident

Blues hooker James Parsons says he hasn't received an apology from Owen Franks, contradicting a Sanzaar statement about why the Crusaders prop's four-week ban was halved.

Owen Franks and James Parsons. Source: Photosport

Franks struck Parsons in the head during the Crusaders' win over the Blues last weekend and later fronted the judiciary over the incident.

A Sanzaar statement said the Crusaders prop's four-week suspension was halved because of his early guilty plea, good record and his remorse and "apology to the other player".

"I haven't spoken to him since the incident. Obviously, we shook hands as teams do after the game but I didn't speak to him," Parsons told Radio Sport.

"I haven't received an apology - unless he's gone via email form or letter form to Blues management."

Despite the apparently non-existent apology, Parsons was not concerned about the length of Franks' suspension.

"Two weeks, four weeks, whatever it is it doesn't change the result for us - I would have liked to have seen something done on the night," he said.

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson said both Franks and his fellow prop Joe Moody were both remorseful over incidents in the last fortnight that saw them both suspended.