Blues to honour departing Jerome Kaino as legend prepares for Eden Park farewell

A milestone game for departing flanker Jerome Kaino will drive Super Rugby's beleaguered Blues when they host the Queensland Reds in Auckland.

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - MARCH 17: Pieter-Steph du Toit of the Stormers, Jerome Kaino of the Blues and Damian De Allende of the Stormers during the Super Rugby match between DHL Stormers and Blues at DHL Newlands on March 17, 2018 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

Jerome Kaino in action against the Stormers.

Source: Getty

The All Blacks veteran will play his last game at Eden Park when competition resumes on Friday following the June international break.

The 35-year-old, who joins Toulouse in August, will play his 137th match for the Blues, equalling the figure of Tony Woodcock.

Only New Zealand great Keven Mealamu has played more (164).

With his second to last-placed team battling to avoid the wooden spoon, Blues coach Tana Umaga called on his players to lift for Kaino and end their 2018 winless record at Eden Park.

"Jerome has been a magnificent contributor to the Blues and the All Blacks both on and off the field and much of that success has been on Eden Park," Umaga said.

"There is no better way for our team to honour Jerome than produce a performance of real quality, consistency and direction."

A hugely influential figure in the All Blacks' World Cup triumphs in 2011 and 2015, Kaino played 18 of his 81 Tests at Eden Park.

His Super Rugby debut was against the Reds in 2004.

Umaga has made five changes to his team beaten 20-10 by the Rebels on June 2 and could make a sixth if bracketed captain Augustine Pulu fails a late fitness test.

Star All Blacks winger Rieko Ioane returns at inside centre in a makeshift midfield forced by injuries. Regular fullback Michael Collins is the outside centre.

A notable selection is highly-rated flanker Blake Gibson in his first appearance since undergoing off-season shoulder surgery.

Blues: Matt Duffie, Melani Nanai, Michael Collins, Rieko Ioane, Caleb Clarke, Stephen Perofeta, Augustine Pulu (capt)/Sam Nock, Akira Ioane, Blake Gibson, Jerome Kaino, Matiaha Martin, Gerard Cowley-Tuioti, Ofa Tu'ungafasi, James Parsons, Alex Hodgman.

Reserves: Matt Moulds/Leni Apisai, Pauliasi Manu, Sione Mafileo, Jacob Pierce, Murphy Taramai, Nock/Jonathan Ruru, Bryn Gatland, TJ Faiane/Tumua Manu

