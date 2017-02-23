Blues honour departing All Blacks Faumuina and Luatua with starting spots in Super Rugby swansong

Charlie Faumuina and Steven Luatua will play their last games for the Blues in their Super Rugby season finale against the Sunwolves in Tokyo on Saturday.

Blues flanker Steven Luatua runs with the ball while getting tackled during the round one of the Super Rugby match between the Melbourne Rebels against the Blues. Source: Photosport

Coach Tana Umaga has honoured the club's first ever clash against the Sunwolves with their strongest possible combination including All Blacks Jerome Kaino, Faumuina, Ofa Tu'ungafasi and Akira Ioane.

While New Zealand is rugging up for a wintry blast this week, the Blues are preparing for temperatures over 30C for the clash against the Sunwolves.

Umaga says he is expecting a lively and challenging match.

"It is clearly a challenge to come back after a four-week break for a one-off game, as the Sunwolves have had two games in South Africa," Umaga said.

"We know the conditions will be tough but we have prepared as well as possible for that."

Blues' reserve Charlie Faumuina in action during the Super Rugby rugby match against the Chiefs. Source: Photosport

It will be the 99th game for the Blues for prop Faumuina, with what would have been his 100th thwarted by a bout of tonsillitis which sidelined him from their last Super game before the break, against the Reds in Samoa.

Faumuina, who heads to France to play for Toulouse, is a major contributor to the game, with 50 games for Auckland and earning his 50th cap for the All Blacks in the final test against the Lions last weekend.

Luatua, who moves to England to play for Bristol under former Blues coach Pat Lam, has played 75 times for the club since his debut in 2012, including twice playing every game of the Super season.

The loose forward/lock, who turned just 26 years recently, has played 38 times for Auckland and has 15 caps for the All Blacks.

The game also marks the 45th and last in Blues colours for Ihaia West, who moves to the Hurricanes next season.

Lock Patrick Tuipulotu and first-five Piers Francis were both injured in a warm-up match against the Honda club in Suzuka last weekend, and have both returned home.

Others not considered include Billy Guyton (leg), Leighton Price (concussion), Jimmy Tupou (calf), Matt Moulds (knee), Kara Pryor (calf), Namatahi Waa (neck) and Rieko Ioane (illness).

Blues: Michael Collins, Matt Duffie, George Moala, TJ Faiane, Melani Nanai, Ihaia West, Augustine Pulu, Steven Luatua, Blacke Gibson, Akira Ioane, Scott Scrafton, Gerard Cowley-Tuioti, Charlie Faumuina, James Parsons, Ofa Tu'ungafasi.