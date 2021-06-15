Blues have fun quashing talk of shock Beauden Barrett return for Super Rugby final

The Blues appear to have doused hopes of a shock return by Beauden Barrett for this weekend's Super Rugby final against the Highlanders by referencing a 1998 Adam Sandler classic.

Beauden Barrett stars as The Waterboy. Source: The Blues

Fresh out of managed isolation after wrapping up his rugby sabbatical in Japan, Barrett generated plenty of water cooler chat yesterday after appearing at the Blues' training as they prepare for Saturday's final at Eden Park.

Players and staff were coy about Barrett's chances of playing, especially with an injury sustained by 2021 first-five Otere Black, but the team's social media account were a bit more forward this morning with what the 30-year-old's role will likely be.

The Blues posted a photoshopped movie poster of Barrett carrying water bottles with the "film" labelled The Waterboy - a nod to Sandler's American Football comedy of the same name.

"Be there this weekend and check out the man making headlines for his High Quality H20 exploits," the Blues said in the caption.

Barrett himself posted the picture to social media too.

All Blacks teammate and Blues star Rieko Ioane teased yesterday there was "big news" coming at this week's team naming but added on a more serious note he was happy to have Barrett back in the team environment.

"It's good to have that experience, especially finals experience since he's been in a couple of big finals, so it's going to be good to have him around."