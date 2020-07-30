TODAY |

Blues halfback staying coy on Scotland future after stellar run of form

Source:  1 NEWS

Since the start of Super Rugby Aotearoa, Blues halfback Finlay Christie has established himself as one of the country's best performers.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Finlay Christie is playing for his third team in four years. Source: 1 NEWS | Sky

Despite plying his trade for Tasman at provincial level, and with stints for both the Chiefs and the Hurricanes under his belt, the Blues are Christie's home side.

However, despite his journeyman status within New Zealand, the 24-year-old's future could lie to the northern hemisphere as he's eligible for Scotland.

The livewire halfback was born in the Scottish borders and named after former Scotland captain Finlay Calder. His older brother Gregor - who plays club rugby in Edinburgh is named after another former Scotland Test legend, Gregor Townsend.

Raised in Pukekohe, and educated at Saint Kentigern College, Christie moved to Christchurch for his rugby education at club level, catching the eye of - at the time - Tasman coach, now Blues boss, Leon MacDonald.

"I was a bit worried at the start, moving again," Christie told 1 NEWS.

"I'd been everywhere, went up to Nelson, it all kicked off, really good."

There have been approaches to the halfback about where his international allegiance lies, first catching the eye while playing for the Chiefs against the British and Irish Lions back in 2017.

Christie though is staying coy on where he sees himself.

"If some time in the future that opportunity comes, I'll take the steps then."

Rugby
Blues
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Warriors coach pinpoints rising star as key to club's rebuild - 'He's a 10-year player for us'
2
Steven Adams dribbles ball while sitting down before scoring with 'Kiwi-step' in bizarre NBA scrimmage play
3
'It's just the challenge' - Former All Blacks star Sonny Bill Williams confirms NRL return
4
Tony Brown says Highlanders involved in Queenstown drama 'let team down' but won't miss game time
5
'I thought I was a good fit' - Geoff Toovey 'disappointed' not to even get an interview for Warriors coaching job
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
03:29

Sam Whitelock auctioning off 150th Crusaders game jersey for rural wellbeing group

First two events of 2021 World Sevens Series circuit cancelled

Keith Quinn reflects on colourful life of 'minister of lurks and perks' Andy Haden
04:23

Andy Haden was 'significant All Black' who should be remembered for more than infamous lineout dive against Wales, Keith Quinn says