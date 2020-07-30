Blues halfback staying coy on Scotland future after stellar run of form

Since the start of Super Rugby Aotearoa, Blues halfback Finlay Christie has established himself as one of the country's best performers.

Despite plying his trade for Tasman at provincial level, and with stints for both the Chiefs and the Hurricanes under his belt, the Blues are Christie's home side.

However, despite his journeyman status within New Zealand, the 24-year-old's future could lie to the northern hemisphere as he's eligible for Scotland.

The livewire halfback was born in the Scottish borders and named after former Scotland captain Finlay Calder. His older brother Gregor - who plays club rugby in Edinburgh is named after another former Scotland Test legend, Gregor Townsend.

Raised in Pukekohe, and educated at Saint Kentigern College, Christie moved to Christchurch for his rugby education at club level, catching the eye of - at the time - Tasman coach, now Blues boss, Leon MacDonald.

"I was a bit worried at the start, moving again," Christie told 1 NEWS.

"I'd been everywhere, went up to Nelson, it all kicked off, really good."

There have been approaches to the halfback about where his international allegiance lies, first catching the eye while playing for the Chiefs against the British and Irish Lions back in 2017.

Christie though is staying coy on where he sees himself.