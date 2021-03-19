Blues greats trade banter, memories on golf course ahead of Crusaders match

Back home from a Covid-ravaged Europe, former All Blacks skipper Sean Fitzpatrick has been lapping up the Auckland summer for the past four months.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Fitzpatrick’s latest adventure took him to Titirangi Golf Club in West Auckland today although he’s already had plenty on in just the last week.

“We are so lucky to be here, just had the most brilliant time,” Fitzpatrick said thinking of his time back in New Zealand.

“Loved the America’s Cup, now we've got a bit of rugby to watch this weekend.”

Sure enough, rugby is never far from the mind and ahead of Sunday’s thriller between his old club and rival Crusaders, Fitzpatrick was able to reflect on his own times at the Blues with teammates Olo Brown and Robin Brooke on the course.

“Olo's probably more competitive,” Fitzpatrick said with a grin.

“There’s a lot of healthy banter.”

The trio helped start the Blues-Crusaders rivalry 25 years ago and expect another cracker this weekend after Covid-19’s intervention denied the last two contests.

“Canterbury beat us in '98 or else we would've had a three peat,” Brooke said.

“They are a really good quality team.”

The Crusaders have won the last 12 encounters, although Fitzpatrick senses that run could soon be at an end.

“We've seen from the Crusaders over the years how well they do the set piece - you still need that,” he said.

“That's where the change has come in the last couple of years for the Blues - they've now got a serious forward pack.”