Blues to give Rieko Ioane 'a good crack' at centre in 2020

Blues coach Leon MacDonald is putting his faith in All Blacks winger Rieko Ioane to cement himself as a genuine midfielder, named as a centre in his side's 2020 Super Rugby squad.

Despite his overwhelming his success for the All Blacks as a winger, 22-year-old Ioane has made no secret of his desire to wear the number 13, a position where he spent most of his youth.

What's more, having lost his All Blacks spot to the outstanding duo of George Bridge and Sevu Reece this year, Ioane might find his opportunities limited at Test level under new coach Ian Foster.

A run in the midfield could be what Ioane needs to reinvigorate himself heading into the new season, coach MacDonald happy to oblige.

MacDonald did add though, that no one's position is safe heading into 2020, even his All Blacks stars.

"We're committed to giving Rieko a good crack at centre," McDonald told Stuff.

"It will be up to him whether he becomes the starting centre. Nobody is assured of any position, so he understands that. He made it clear he'll do whatever is best for the team.

"But I've seen him play centre and he's pretty outstanding there as well."