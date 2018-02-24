Blues forward Antonio Kiri Kiri cited for dangerous tackle

Blues loose forward Antonio Kiri Kiri faces the prospect of further punishment after his match-swinging yellow card in the Super Rugby loss to the Highlanders.

Antonio Kirikiri of the Blues wins lineout ball during the Super Rugby pre-season match between the Chiefs and the Blues in Te Kuiti. Source: Getty

Kiri Kiri has been cited for a high tackle in the second half of the Highlanders' 41-34 opening-round win in Dunedin on Friday.

The home side scored 14 points to hit the lead during their 10 minutes boasting an extra player - a period later described as crucial by disappointed Blues coach Tana Umaga.

Reserve flanker Kiri Kiri was sent to the sin bin for the tackle on Highlanders first five-eighth Lima Sopoaga in the 54th minute.