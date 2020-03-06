Blues flanker Tony Lamborn busts out solo dance show at training to team's amusement

The Blues went into their training yesterday in high spirits after receiving a brilliant dance performance from flanker Tony Lamborn.

Before getting into their work ahead of tomorrow's Super Rugby derby against the Hurricanes, the Blues got into a circle where they proceeded to encourage a show from the US Eagles star.

Despite their best efforts though, Lamborn appeared stubborn in his refusal as he remained on the edge of the circle despite being dragged into the middle by a couple of team-mates.

Lamborn's shyness was met with some teasing boos before he finally took his place in the middle of the circle and let loose.

The dance was met by plenty of laughs and applause from teammates as Lamborn pulled out moves that appeared to immitate that of a truck driver.

Lamborn then quickly exited the circle and ran off to do a proper warm-up with the Hawke's Bay product named on the bench for this weekend's game.