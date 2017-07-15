Blues flanker Jerome Kaino gets yellow for brutal shoulder hit to opponent's jaw

Jerome Kaino compounded a shocking day in Tokyo for the Blues after getting yellow-carded for a bone-crunching shoulder hit on a rival from the Sunwolves today.

The All Blacks flanker, who came off the bench at half-time in the Auckland side's final Super Rugby outing of 2017, was soon back on the pine after his indiscretion.

It was the second time in two outings he'd been yellow carded, having also been given 10 in the bin in the tied third Test against the British and Irish Lions.