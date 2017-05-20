 

Blues first-five Piers Francis cleared to start against Chiefs after copping awful head-high against Stormers

The Blues have named a strong side to face the Chiefs on Friday night at Eden Park with Piers Francis given the all clear to start despite leaving the field after a head knock against the Stormers last Saturday.

The Blues first-five left the field in the 47th minute after being rattled by Stormers' Shaun Treeby.
Francis was escorted off the field by medical staff early in the second half of his side's 30-22 loss to the Stormers in Cape Town after being hit by a swinging arm to the head by Shaun Treeby.

All Blacks lock Patrick Tuipulotu returns to the starting line-up with Michael Collins slotting in at fullback.

Charlie Faumuina gets another start at tight-head prop after a great outing against the Stormers, having a hand in two of the Blues' tries.

Blues coach Tana Umaga said his side is in for a tough and gruelling match having lost all their Super Rugby matches against New Zealand teams.

Blues' back five Piers Francis looks to evade Chiefs' first five Aaron Cruden during the Super Rugby rugby match - Chiefs v Blues played at FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton, New Zealand on Friday 3 March 2017. Copyright photo: Bruce Lim / www.photosport.nz

Blues' back five Piers Francis looks to evade Chiefs' first five Aaron Cruden.

"This is our final derby game of the regular season and I know the team will want to produce their best performance of the season," said Umaga.

"We need to produce an 80-minute performance across the board and ensure we are disciplined in that approach."

The Blues sit at the bottom of the ladder in the New Zealand conference.

Blues team: 1 Ofa Tu'ungafasi, 2 James Parsons (c), 3 Charlie Faumuina, 4 Patrick Tuipulotu, 5 Scott Scrafton, 6 Steven Luatua, 7 Blake Gibson, 8 Akira Ioane; 9 Augustine Pulu, 10 Piers Francis, 11 Rieko Ioane, 12 Sonny Bill Williams, 13. George Moala, 14 Matt Duffie, 15 Michael Collins.

Reserves: 16 Hame Faiva, 17 Alex Hodgman, 18 Sione Mafileo, 19 Gerard Cowley-Tuioti, 20 Kara Pryor, 21 Sam Nock, 22 Stephen Perofeta, 23 TJ Faiane.

Blues

