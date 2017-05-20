Blues first-five Piers Francis cleared to start against Chiefs after copping awful head-high against Stormers

The Blues have named a strong side to face the Chiefs on Friday night at Eden Park with Piers Francis given the all clear to start despite leaving the field after a head knock against the Stormers last Saturday.

Francis was escorted off the field by medical staff early in the second half of his side's 30-22 loss to the Stormers in Cape Town after being hit by a swinging arm to the head by Shaun Treeby.

All Blacks lock Patrick Tuipulotu returns to the starting line-up with Michael Collins slotting in at fullback.

Charlie Faumuina gets another start at tight-head prop after a great outing against the Stormers, having a hand in two of the Blues' tries.

Blues coach Tana Umaga said his side is in for a tough and gruelling match having lost all their Super Rugby matches against New Zealand teams.

Blues' back five Piers Francis looks to evade Chiefs' first five Aaron Cruden. Source: Photosport

"This is our final derby game of the regular season and I know the team will want to produce their best performance of the season," said Umaga.

"We need to produce an 80-minute performance across the board and ensure we are disciplined in that approach."

The Blues sit at the bottom of the ladder in the New Zealand conference.

Blues team: 1 Ofa Tu'ungafasi, 2 James Parsons (c), 3 Charlie Faumuina, 4 Patrick Tuipulotu, 5 Scott Scrafton, 6 Steven Luatua, 7 Blake Gibson, 8 Akira Ioane; 9 Augustine Pulu, 10 Piers Francis, 11 Rieko Ioane, 12 Sonny Bill Williams, 13. George Moala, 14 Matt Duffie, 15 Michael Collins.