Blues' English import taking things 'day by day' in coronavirus lockdown

While Kiwi rugby players are left twiddling their thumbs during the coronavirus lockdown, Blues' utility back Joe Marchant has it slightly different - not that he's complaining.

Arriving from England at the start of the season, going outside his comfort zone with a season in Super Rugby, Marchant is now stuck in New Zealand, 20,000 kilometres from his friends and family.

The Blues offered to send Marchant back to his home in Winchester, before a lack of connecting flights saw him grounded.

Marchant though, opting to focus on the positive.

"At the moment we're just trying to take each day by day, just see what happens really," Marchant tells 1 NEWS.

Marchant's restricted to whatever form of training he can manage at home, either alone or with partner Abby.

"We got given a bench, some dumbells, some bands.

"Pretty decent set up to have in your living room.

His Kiwi adventure now on hold after just six games, Marchant has potentially lined up for the Blues for the last time, on loan from English Premiership side Harlequins, heading back for the start of next season - whenever that might be.