Blues end Stormers' unbeaten start to 2020 with impressive away win

The Blues have picked up another impressive Super Rugby away victory, this time toppling South African conference leaders the Stormers 33-14 in Cape Town.

After a last-gasp 23-21 victory over the Bulls in Pretoria last week, Leon MacDonald's side ended the Stormers' perfect start to 2020, a double to English import Joe Marchant the standout effort.

A dominant first half display from the Blues, with Marchant's double and another try to flanker Dalton Papalii saw the visitors take a 27-14 lead into halftime, keeping their composure to seal a comfortable win.

The win sees the Blues move level with the Hurricanes and Chiefs in the New Zealand conference with 13 points, only behind on points differential.

"We just wanted to build on our performance from last week," captain Patrick Tuipulotu said afterwards.

"We knew last week wasn't good enough and to come here and take the win against a strong Stormers side who were unbeaten was an outstanding feat.

"I'm happy we kept our composure and managed to hold it till the last minute."