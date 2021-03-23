Blues' Eklund suspended for three weeks for flipping Sevu Reece in loss to Crusaders

Blues hooker Kurt Eklund has been suspended for three weeks after pleading guilty to a foul play charge arising from the Blues loss to the Crusaders in Super Rugby Aotearoa at the weekend.
Eklund was cited for a lifting tackle on Crusaders winger Sevu Reece and his suspension means he'll miss the Blues upcoming matches against the Chiefs, the Hurricanes and the Highlanders.
The SANZAAR foul play committee ruled the incident warranted a mid-range six week suspension but taking into account Eklund's guilty plea and having no prior offences on his record a three week ban was implemented.