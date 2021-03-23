Blues' Eklund suspended for three weeks for flipping Sevu Reece in loss to Crusaders

Blues hooker Kurt Eklund has been suspended for three weeks after pleading guilty to a foul play charge arising from the Blues loss to the Crusaders in Super Rugby Aotearoa at the weekend.

Eklund was cited for a lifting tackle on Crusaders winger Sevu Reece and his suspension means he'll miss the Blues upcoming matches against the Chiefs, the Hurricanes and the Highlanders.