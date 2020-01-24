Blues down Hurricanes by a point in nine-try Super Rugby pre-season clash

The Blues have won an entertaining pre-season clash 29-28 over the Hurricanes at Onewa Domain on the North Shore.

The Blues outscored the Hurricanes five tries to four, with flanker Tony Lamborn, winger Jordan Hyland, flanker Dalton Papalii, No.8 Akira Ioane, and halfback Sam Nock crossing for the home side.

Winger Ben Lam, hooker Ricki Riccitelli, halfback Jamie Booth and reserve hooker Asafo Aumua scored tries for the Hurricanes.

The tries scored by Ioane and Aumua, as well as Stephen Perofeta’s run in the lead-up to Lamborn’s try, will excite both fanbases.

After Lam opened the scoring for the Hurricanes with an early try, the Blues hit straight back, but not before Ngani Laumape made a break straight from the kick-off.

Covering Laumape’s kick, Perofeta ghosted through the Canes defence before finding Ioane in support.

Lambton would finish off a few phases later after another break from winger Mark Telea.

Ioane’s try come after the ball was shifted out to Blake Gibson on the right wing, the flanker bumping out of one tackle before throwing an offload, that was batted into the in-goal by Laumape.

Ioane, long criticised for his subpar work-rate, was there to beat Laumape to put the ball down.

Aumua would score the last try for the fast-finishing Hurricanes with some of his trademark athleticism.

Popping up at first receiver, the reserve beat one defender, skipped away from a covering Blues back before dotting down under the posts.