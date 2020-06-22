Blues dominate UK experts' Super Rugby Aotearoa team of the week

The Blues' Super Rugby resurgence has caught the eye of the northern hemisphere, with the Auckland side dominating Sky Sports UK's team of the week.

Hoskins Sotutu makes a run against the Chiefs. Source: Photosport

With club rugby in Europe on hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic, fans in the north have been forced to look to New Zealand for their competitive fix, with Super Rugby Aotearoa looming as the standout competition in the world right now.

Two rounds into the competition, the Blues currently sit top of the table after registering an opening victory over the Hurricanes, backing that up with a 24-12 win over the Chiefs in Hamilton.

As a result, the Auckland side boast seven of the XV of the week, with numerous standouts among the Blues' ranks. Writer Michael Cantillon has not held back in his admiration.

Winger Mark Telea takes hold of the number 14 jersey, with Super Rugby's leading try scorer in 2020 crossing over once again, while Beauden Barrett is the only other Blues player in the backline - named at first-five despite starting the match at fullback.

In the forwards, five of the eight spots are held by the Blues, with the ever-impressive Hoskins Sotutu named at number eight. He's joined by Akira Ioane, Patrick Tuipulotu, Ofa Tu'ungafasi and James Parsons.

"Arguably the most impressive performer of Super Rugby Aotearoa so far, Sotutu was magnificent for the Blues again on Saturday," Cantillon wrote of Sotutu.

"He made some 15 tackles - the of most anyone in the competition over the weekend - scored the vital first try from close range, made 24 metres off seven carries, claimed four lineout takes, made one lineout steal and was on hand to react and claim a crucial late turnover on his own try-line.

"What a player this guy looks."

Elsewhere, four Crusaders have made the cut, with Will Jordan, Sevu Reece, Cullen Grace and Joe Moody named.

The Hurricanes can boast three players in Ngani Laumape, TJ Perenara and James Blackwell, while centre Quinn Tupaea is the sole Chiefs representative.

Naturally, no Highlanders feature after their round two bye.