Blues dealing with death of prop Mike Tamoaieta 'one day at a time'

Blues coach Leon MacDonald says his side will hold a special tribute for prop Mike Tamoaieta, who died suddenly last week in Auckland.

MacDonald admitted it was an emotional time for his team over the past week and said he is proud of how his side has responded in training camp.

"I think the guys were great, we just got really close as a group," MacDonald told reporters this afternoon at Alexandra Park in Auckland.

"At the moment we are dealing with one day at a time, we wanted to train really well today and we definitely had good intent out there today.

"Tomorrow is another day, we will make sure we respect Mikey in the right way as well."

The Blues found out last week in Buenos Aires of the passing of 23-year-old Tamoaieta, the night before their 24-19 loss to the Jaguares.

Tamoaieta had been training with the side throughout the pre-season and just missed out on making the squad touring South Africa and Argentina.

"It's nice to be where he played a lot of his rugby at North Harbour Stadium, obviously there will be a moment silence, we'll be wearing armbands and there'll be a tribute to him on the big screen.

"Also we will be doing something with our jerseys, so there is plenty there to recognise, remember Mikey and pay our tributes to him."