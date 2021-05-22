TODAY |

Blues crush spirited Waratahs to continue New Zealand dominance in Super Rugby Trans-Tasman

Source:  1 NEWS

The Blues have continued New Zealand's stranglehold on Super Rugby Trans-Tasman, cruising to a comfortable 48-21 victory over the Waratahs at Eden Park this afternoon.

Blues winger Bryce Heem ran riot against the Waratahs, grabbing a hat-trick at Eden Park. Source: SKY

The Auckland franchise ran in seven tries against their Sydney opponents, who for a short period threatened an unlikely upset, having trailed by just eight at halftime.

But the Blues refocused and put the game out of sight after the Waratahs saw Johnson-Holmes sent to the bin for collapsing the maul in the 57th minute.

A penalty try a minute later and Bryce Heem's second for the game not long after gave the Blues a 20-point advantage with just over ten minutes to play.

Heem capped off a terrific performance with a runaway try thanks to a brilliant intercept and offload from Black that gave the winger nothing but open pasture to run into.

Robinson, Eklund and Rieko Ioane also crossed the chalk as the Blues ran out 48-21 victors.

