Blues crush spirited Waratahs to continue New Zealand dominance in Super Rugby Trans-Tasman

The Blues have continued New Zealand's stranglehold on Super Rugby Trans-Tasman, cruising to a comfortable 48-21 victory over the Waratahs at Eden Park this afternoon.

The Auckland franchise ran in seven tries against their Sydney opponents, who for a short period threatened an unlikely upset, having trailed by just eight at halftime.

But the Blues refocused and put the game out of sight after the Waratahs saw Johnson-Holmes sent to the bin for collapsing the maul in the 57th minute.

A penalty try a minute later and Bryce Heem's second for the game not long after gave the Blues a 20-point advantage with just over ten minutes to play.

Heem capped off a terrific performance with a runaway try thanks to a brilliant intercept and offload from Black that gave the winger nothing but open pasture to run into.