Blues, Crusaders set to unleash All Blacks on touring Lions

Key All Blacks from both the Blues and Crusaders will be made available to face the touring British and Irish Lions side when they arrive later in June.

All Blacks' Ben Smith, Kieran Read & Israel Dagg hold the Steinlager Trophy Source: Photosport

The Lions will start their tour with a match against a New Zealand barbarians XV on June 3 in Whangarei before travelling down to Auckland to face the Blues on June 7, again moving south to Christchurch to take on the Crusaders on June 10.

If a slightly congested fixture schedule was difficult enough to contend with, the Lions will most likely come face to face with several All Blacks when they take on the two Super Rugby sides.

Up to 11 All Blacks are have been made available for selection for the Blues, with the likes of Jerome Kaino, Charlie Faumuina and Sonny Bill Williams in contention.

The Crusaders themselves hold 12 All Blacks, with Kieran Read, Owen Franks and Israel Dagg just some expected to receive game time against the tourists.

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen confirmed the news, stating that all players are free to play before his side assemble ahead of the first Test match of the tour.

"That's all been sorted. The first two Super Rugby games before we assemble they'll all be available. After that they'll be with us," Hansen told Fairfax.

New Crusaders coach Scott Robertson echoed Hansen's sentiments, adding that the All Blacks availability will only add to what already promises to be a special occasion for Christchurch.

"To have the All Blacks playing on top it's going to be a pretty special evening. It's history making," Robertson said.