Blues' colourful hairstyles a reflection of team culture, James Parsons says

There's been plenty of talk about the Blues since rugby returned over the weekend although one of the big topics has nothing to do with their play.

Multiple players from the Auckland franchise debuted colourful hairstyles in Sunday's afternoon match against the Hurricanes, including the Ioane brothers, Hoskins Sotutu and even captain Patrick Tuipulotu.

Veteran hooker James Parsons joked with reporters this afternoon he missed the memo regarding the bold trims.

"I think it's up to the individual," Parsons said on the hairstyles.

"It's their personality, it's their character."

But Parsons added the hairstyles feed in to the team's culture of coming together.

"One of the things on our wall is being your real self and we're all real supportive of that," Parsons said.

"We love that aspect of our culture and celebrate it."

Parsons reiterated he won't be "dabbling" in any new looks though.

"The boys are having a bit of fun with it though which is cool."

