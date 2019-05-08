TODAY |

Blues coach says discipline to blame for loss to Brumbies

There is a growing concern in Super Rugby over the number of scrum penalties and confusing rules given at set piece by officials last weekend.

The Blues at one stage in their 26-21 loss to the Brumbies in Canberra last Saturday gave away 10 straight penalties, several from scrum infringements.

Blues coach Leon MacDonald said officials need to give clearer explanations and advice for penalties at scrum time.

"There is a bit of disparity around what the players are feeling and doing and what is being officiated," said MacDonald.

But the Blues coach said there were other factors that contributed to his side's loss.

"That is always a frustration but that was not the only reason why we struggled."

Blues hooker James Parsons will be looking for more consistency from officials come Friday against the Hurricanes at Eden Park as he gears up for his 100th Super Rugby match.

    Leon MacDonald said there were other factors that contributed to their 26-21 loss to the Brumbies in Canberra. Source: 1 NEWS | Sky
