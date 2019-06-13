Blues coach frustrated by All Blacks rest rule barring star from team’s last Super Rugby game this season

Blues coach Leon MacDonald has barely contained his frustration at having to rest prop Ofa Tu'ungafasi against the Hurricanes this weekend - his team's final outing of the season.

The Blues can't make the playoffs, meaning their players will have a few weeks to rest before those called up by Steve Hansen get into All Blacks action.

A number of key national team players were required to stand-down through the Super Rugby season, and Tu'ungafasi is one of them.

Despite not playing a rigorous amount of minutes this season, Tu'ungafasi can't play this weekend, meaning he gets an early end to Super Rugby in 2019.

1 NEWS' Andrew Saville posed a simple question to MacDonald at today's training session - 'Why?'

"That's a question for somebody else, potentially," MacDonald replied. "We knew he had to take a rest."

Saville followed up by pointing out he was going to have his feet up after Saturday anyway, to which MacDonald replied, "correct", and flashed a cheeky grin.