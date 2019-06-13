TODAY |

Blues coach frustrated by All Blacks rest rule barring star from team’s last Super Rugby game this season

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
Blues
All Blacks

Blues coach Leon MacDonald has barely contained his frustration at having to rest prop Ofa Tu'ungafasi against the Hurricanes this weekend - his team's final outing of the season.

The Blues can't make the playoffs, meaning their players will have a few weeks to rest before those called up by Steve Hansen get into All Blacks action.

A number of key national team players were required to stand-down through the Super Rugby season, and Tu'ungafasi is one of them. 

Despite not playing a rigorous amount of minutes this season, Tu'ungafasi can't play this weekend, meaning he gets an early end to Super Rugby in 2019.

1 NEWS' Andrew Saville posed a simple question to MacDonald at today's training session - 'Why?'

"That's a question for somebody else, potentially," MacDonald replied. "We knew he had to take a rest."

Saville followed up by pointing out he was going to have his feet up after Saturday anyway, to which MacDonald replied, "correct", and flashed a cheeky grin.

Alex Hodgman and Marcel Renata will start at one and three respectively for the Blues this week.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    Leon MacDonald’s raised eyebrows say it all, after he was asked about his prop’s enforced All Blacks stand-down. Source: 1 NEWS
    More From
    Rugby
    Blues
    All Blacks
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    00:17
    The All Blacks midfielder has suffered an injury-ravaged 2019, and may head elsewhere after this year.
    'Only God knows' - Have we seen the last of Sonny Bill Williams at the Blues?
    2
    The Kiwi side couldn't claw back their rivals, losing 25-17 in their final pool game.
    NZ dumped out of Under-20 Rugby World Cup despite rivals having three players sin-binned
    3
    The former Wallaby couldn’t resist a sly jab as it was announced Tonga will play Fiji at Eden Park in August.
    ‘Half their team are islanders’ - Tonga coach takes cheeky swipe at NZ Rugby over Pacific players in All Blacks
    4
    The Mate Ma'a Tonga and former Warriors five-eighth will join Leeds Rhinos next year.
    Mate Ma'a Tonga name strong forward pack for Kiwis Test, but scrambling in the halves
    5
    Steven Adams (12) of the Oklahoma City Thunder watches a replay after being called for fouling Nikola Jokic (15) of the Denver Nuggets during the first quarter on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)
    Steven Adams named in Tall Blacks' 25-man squad for World Cup - 'Ultimately, the decision comes down to him'
    MORE FROM
    Rugby
    MORE
    Ronan O'Gara Assistant Coach of the Crusaders during the Super Rugby match, Crusaders V Hurricanes, AMI Stadium, Christchurch, New Zealand, 25th May 2018.Copyright photo: John Davidson / www.photosport.nz

    Crusaders' assistant coach Ronan O'Gara confirms departure after 2019 season
    The Lions coach didn't appear surprised by the makeup of Steve Hansen’s squad announced today.

    'I couldn't turn my back on the challenge' - Warren Gatland to coach Lions for third time

    00:42
    Coach Toutai Kefu said his players draw strength from family and emotion, so are looking forward to a warm welcome when they play at Eden Park.

    Tongan rugby team hoping to draw on passionate Auckland support ahead of World Cup
    01:10
    Sir Michael says Retallick is one of the greatest players he has ever seen.

    Sir Michael Jones hails Brodie Retallick, puts him in same category as Sir Colin Meads