Blues captain Augustine Pulu out for six weeks with foot injury

Source:
The Blues will be without their captain Augustine Pulu for six weeks due to a foot injury.
Augustine Pulu of the Blues, 2 March 2018.
Source: Photosport
The Auckland Super Rugby franchise says today in a statement Pulu "will be side lined for a projected six weeks".
En-route to South Africa to face the Lions in Johannesburg on Sunday, the team has been delayed by 24 hours during to an engineering issue with the plane.
The Blues will be looking to bounce-back against the Lions from their 27-21 loss to the Chiefs at Eden Park.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
sport