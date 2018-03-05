Blues captain Augustine Pulu out for six weeks with foot injury

The Blues will be without their captain Augustine Pulu for six weeks due to a foot injury.

Augustine Pulu of the Blues, 2 March 2018. Source: Photosport

The Auckland Super Rugby franchise says today in a statement Pulu "will be side lined for a projected six weeks".

En-route to South Africa to face the Lions in Johannesburg on Sunday, the team has been delayed by 24 hours during to an engineering issue with the plane.