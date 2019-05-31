Blues' 2019 season 'a step in the right direction' says Leon MacDonald

Despite being about to finish another season at the bottom of the New Zealand Super Rugby conference, the Blues are improving - according to coach Leon MacDonald.

About to finish his first season in charge of the struggling Auckland side, MacDonald's first year in charge of the Blues has yielded five wins, nine defeats and a draw with one to play.

However, while on paper those results may not make for good reading in comparison to the likes of the Crusaders and Hurricanes atop the Super Rugby standings, enough is there for MacDonald to suggest things are on the right track.

Source: 1 NEWS

"You've only got to look at results: we've pushed every team, we've been in every single game," MacDonald told Stuff.

"There will be a lot less learning next year, and a lot more refining and polishing. We're looking forward to getting into that work.

"You hear all the promises that don't get fulfilled. It's important we do. So next year is a big year for us and we feel like we've made a good step in the right direction."