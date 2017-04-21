 

'It was a bloody shock!' All Black Israel Dagg and wife Daisy expecting baby girl

All Black Israel Dagg and his wife Daisy have confirmed they are expecting their second child, although they admit it came as a "bloody shock".

Andy Ellis was invited into the Dagg's Christchurch home just days before the birth of their son.
Daisy confirmed the news on social media yesterday, announcing they were preparing for the arrival of a baby girl in May with a picture showing her small bump.

"Yup, I'm 21 weeks pregnant," Daisy captioned her Instagram post.

"It was a bloody shock, wasn't planned, was only not pregnant for four months and there will be a 13 month gap between them but we are super happy and can't wait to meet the next wee addition to our fast growing family."

The childhood sweethearts, who married in December in 2014, welcomed their son Arlo in April last year. 

