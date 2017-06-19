 

'A bloody good bugger' - former All Blacks team-mates honour Sir Colin Meads at statue unveiling

Stephen Stuart 

1 NEWS Sport Reporter

As a player, All Blacks legend Colin Meads was always larger than life. Now, a statue considerably more than life size has been erected in his honor in the main street of his home town of Te Kuiti.

The rugby legend made it to the unveiling despite troubles with his health due to his ongoing battle with pancreatic cancer.
Source: 1 NEWS

Meads, named in 1999 as New Zealand's Rugby Player of the 20th Century, pulled the cord yesterday that unveiled the 2.7 meter statue, which shows him in a typical pose with the ball carried in one giant hand.

There were concerns that Meads, now 81 and battling pancreatic cancer, might not be able to attend the unveiling. But he took full part in the ceremony and appeared to be in good health.

Pinetree stuck around to give some rare answers while unveiling his statue in Te Kuiti today.
Source: 1 NEWS

He apologized to a large crowd that he was "not as fit as I used to be" but said he would "try to have a few beers" to celebrate the occasion.

"There's nothing much one can say on an occasion like this," Meads said.

He was supported by his brother, Stan, with whom he formed one of the All Blacks' most formidable locking partnerships. Former teammate Brian Lochore, and ex-All Blacks Tane Norton and Bryan Williams were also present.

Pinetree unveiled the statue which is situated at the centre of his hometown of Te Kuiti today.
Source: 1 NEWS

Stan Meads praised the statue, created in bronze by Auckland artist Natalie Stamilla, as a great likeness. He said his brother deserved the honor as "a bloody good bugger."

Many fans touring New Zealand with the British and Irish Lions took a detour from the Lions itinerary to be present for the unveiling and to cheer one of rugby's greatest players.

Meads played a then-record 55 tests for New Zealand between 1957 and 1971.

Stephen Stuart

