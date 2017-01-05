Blockbusting England midfielder Manu Tuilagi likely to miss Lions tour of NZ

Blockbusting England centre Manu Tuilagi is likely to miss the British and Irish Lions tour of New Zealand after suffering a knee injury.

Tuilagi has been ruled out of the Six Nations and the rest of the English Premiership club season after suffering the injury while playing for Leicester on Sunday.

Manu Tuilagi. Source: Photosport

The news of a sixth-month recovery period was announced by interim Leicester coach Aaron Mauger. Former All Black Mauger is in charge at the club following the sacking this week of director of rugby Richard Cockerill.

Tuilagi, who had just been recalled by England after persistent groin and hamstring injuries, went off after 10 minutes of the Tigers' 16-12 home loss to Saracens.

"Unfortunately Manu sustained an ACL injury in the game on Sunday that's going to put him out for the rest of the season," Mauger told reporters.

"It's looking like a six-month recovery which is devastating for the bloke, he's worked so hard to get back to where he is."

The 25-year-old Tuilagi, who has 26 caps but only one under England head coach Eddie Jones, had been due to join the England squad for a training camp this week.

Instead, the Samoan-born player faces another lengthy period on the sidelines and is unlikely to be considered for the Lions tour of New Zealand in June and July.

He returned to the squad in March 2016 for the Six Nations, which saw England take a grand slam, after a 15-month layoff due to injury and disciplinary issues but the comeback was short-lived.