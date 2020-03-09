TODAY |

BlitzBokke star shows incredible strength to hold up teammate during kick-off lift gone wrong

Source:  1 NEWS

BlitzBokke star Werner Kok has channelled one of the iconic moments of Springboks great Tendai ‘The Beast’ Mtawarira’s career with an incredible show of strength today during a kick-off lift gone wrong.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Replicating a famous lift from Springboks prop Tendai ‘The Beast’ Mtawarira, Kok managed to hold up one of his teammates after he toppled back to take the catch. Source: SKY

Tasked with lifting teammate Branco du Preez to take the kick-off in their third-place playoff with Canada during the Vancouver Sevens today, Kok showed incredible strength as he held his teammate who was toppling backwards.

All Blacks Sevens hang on to beat Australia in dramatic Vancouver final that featured three yellow cards

With the Vancouver crowd gasping in amazement, Kok initially held du Preez above his head before tipping him back and allowing him to land on his feet.

The lift is a replica of an incredible feat of strength pulled off by ‘The Beast’ Mtawarira during his Super Rugby career when he held up lock Anton Bresler in a similar position.

Interestingly, Kok weighs 92kg with du Preez tipping just 72kg on the scale, while ‘The Beast’ weighed in at around 116kg for his career with Bresler just shy of 200cm tall and weighing in at 112kg.

Despite Kok’s incredible strength, South Africa went down 19-26.

Rugby
Africa
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:31
Dana White says Adesanya vs Romero UFC fight 'sucked'
2
All Blacks Sevens hang on to beat Australia in dramatic Vancouver final that featured three yellow cards
3
Israel Adesanya retains UFC middleweight title after underwhelming win over Yoel Romero
4
Manu Tuilagi shown red card after shoulder charge against Wales winger
5
Adesanya poses with cigar at weigh-in for UFC 248 fight, while his Cuban opponent was lost in translation
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE

Kamala Harris endorses Joe Biden in Democratic race to take on Trump
00:15

Watch: French prop slugs rival with nasty cheap shot, ending side’s Grand Slam hopes
01:52

Coronavirus-quarantined cruise ship with four Kiwis on board to dock in California
01:58

Bill Clinton claims affair with Monica Lewinsky helped him manage 'anxieties' in new documentary