BlitzBokke star shows incredible strength to hold up teammate during kick-off lift gone wrong

BlitzBokke star Werner Kok has channelled one of the iconic moments of Springboks great Tendai ‘The Beast’ Mtawarira’s career with an incredible show of strength today during a kick-off lift gone wrong.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Tasked with lifting teammate Branco du Preez to take the kick-off in their third-place playoff with Canada during the Vancouver Sevens today, Kok showed incredible strength as he held his teammate who was toppling backwards.

All Blacks Sevens hang on to beat Australia in dramatic Vancouver final that featured three yellow cards

With the Vancouver crowd gasping in amazement, Kok initially held du Preez above his head before tipping him back and allowing him to land on his feet.

The lift is a replica of an incredible feat of strength pulled off by ‘The Beast’ Mtawarira during his Super Rugby career when he held up lock Anton Bresler in a similar position.

Interestingly, Kok weighs 92kg with du Preez tipping just 72kg on the scale, while ‘The Beast’ weighed in at around 116kg for his career with Bresler just shy of 200cm tall and weighing in at 112kg.