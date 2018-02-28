Blade Thomson confirms departure from Hurricanes to link up with UK club after 2018

Hurricanes utility forward Blade Thomson has confirmed he will join Welsh club the Scarlets at the end of the Super Rugby season.

Blade Thomson of the Hurricanes is tackled by Alby Mathewson of the Force Source: Photosport

Thomson, 27, has been part of the Hurricanes since 2013, making 40 appearances, a figure that would have been higher but for two serious shoulder injuries.

A No.8 or lock, the former NZ Under-20 world champion and Maori All Black says he is determined to finish on a high with the Wellington-based side.