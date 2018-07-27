Black Ferns’ World Cup success 'driving' emerging sevens stars from Hamilton Girls’ High

Hamilton Girls' High school are helping create the next generation of rugby sevens world champions – one "gangster long pass" at a time.
The secondary school is contributing a trio of talented players to the New Zealand Under 18s Sevens team headed to the Youth Olympics later this year.
Montessa Tairakena, Jazmin Hotham and Arorangi Tauranga were all selected for the October event in Argentina where they hope to complete the shared goal of emulating the skills and triumphs of the Black Ferns Sevens.
Their school coach, deputy principal Sharleen Nathan, says they have what it takes.
"They have got talent oozing out of them."
Hotham says seeing her heroes reach their goals in places such as the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games and more recently San Francisco at the World Cup motivates her more.
"Their achievements just drive you to want to be part of them."
More importantly though, the deputy head girl could soon line up alongside them having already secured a training contract with the team.
She could even link up with an old schoolmate again.
"Tinika Willetson, she was a previous student two years ago at Hamilton Girls' High," Hotham said of the recently crowned world champion.
"She has been my role model, my inspiration since I came to this school."
And if that wasn't enough, there's also her former math teacher, Shakira Baker, who also earned gold in San Francisco.
"[She was] my math teacher in year 10… that’s probably the best year I achieved in math."
Hamilton Girls' High won the most recent secondary schools national title to put their fourth such trophy away in the cabinet.
But Tauranga says it's not just the winning feeling that makes her take the field.
"I'm super proud to wear the Girls' High uniform."