Black Ferns thrash ROC to book semi-final berth

The Black Ferns Sevens have advanced to the medal games at the Tokyo Olympics after a resounding 36-0 victory over Russian Olympic Committee in the quarter-finals this evening.

The Black Ferns opened the scoring off the back of a Russian mistake inside the opening minute. ROC knocked the ball on right in front of their own goalline and Theresa Fitzpatrick easily found a gap off the resulting scrum.

The Ferns were in again a minute later as the Russians gave up another 5m scrum, this time for taking the ball back over the goalline.

This time it was Gayle Broughton touching down, on the right wing.

Michaela Blyde was the next to score, as the quarter-final quickly turned into a rout. The Black Ferns quickly spun the ball out to the electric Blyde on the left wing, who was simply too quick to be stopped by the Russians.

The Black Ferns are into the semi-finals of the women's sevens tournament after defeating Russian Olympic Committee. Source: Photosport

At halftime the score was 17-0, and 50-0 on the day for the Black Ferns against ROC, who they beat in the final pool game.

The Russians came out of the break with better defensive positioning, but it was only a matter of time before Portia Woodman burst away down the left wing, leaving defenders in her dust.

The try of the game followed not long after. Kelly Brazier put a lovely kick through from just outside the 22m that sat up perfectly for Ruby Tui to run on to and dive under the posts.

With the game wrapped up, the Black Ferns turned to their bench for the final minutes.