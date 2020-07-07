Black Ferns staying motivated, despite uncertainty surrounding 2020

Next year's Rugby World Cup on home soil is keeping the Black Ferns as motivated as ever, even with the possibility of no Test matches in 2020.

Having assembled in Auckland, the Black Ferns are making the most of their time together despite not knowing if they'll even play this year due to Covid-19 travel restrictions stopping teams arriving in New Zealand.

"In a normal world we would be on tour right now," Chelsea Alley told 1 NEWS.

"Obviously we're not, but we're just so happy to be back together as team running around on a rugby field."

"If we want to win that World Cup, we have to stay ready, stay hungry, we have to stay at the top of our game."

With the 2021 World Cup now just over a year away, lockdown and travel restrictions have thrown team plans out the window.

Alley though is confident that the Black Ferns can and will hit the pitch this year.

"I'm staying pretty positive," she said.

"If there is internationals for All Blacks there will be for Black Ferns as well."

The Covid-19 enforced halt to rugby has also meant players like uncapped lock Chelsea Bremner have had to wait for their debut.

"Everyone's ready for whatever, whenever," Bremner told 1 NEWS.

"[I've] just got to be working hard and staying ready and hopefully one day I'll get the opportunity to step into that black jersey as well."

One selection headache comes in the shape of the Black Ferns Sevens, whose Olympic campaign will be separated from the World Cup by just six weeks.

Coach Glenn Moore insists that players could do both.

"We think there's a window there where that can be done," Moore told 1 NEWS.