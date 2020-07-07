TODAY |

Black Ferns staying motivated, despite uncertainty surrounding 2020

Source:  1 NEWS

Next year's Rugby World Cup on home soil is keeping the Black Ferns as motivated as ever, even with the possibility of no Test matches in 2020.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Kiwi women's XVs and sevens sides have a lot to play for in the next 12 months. Source: 1 NEWS | Sky

Having assembled in Auckland, the Black Ferns are making the most of their time together despite not knowing if they'll even play this year due to Covid-19 travel restrictions stopping teams arriving in New Zealand.

"In a normal world we would be on tour right now," Chelsea Alley told 1 NEWS.

"Obviously we're not, but we're just so happy to be back together as team running around on a rugby field."

"If we want to win that World Cup, we have to stay ready, stay hungry, we have to stay at the top of our game."

With the 2021 World Cup now just over a year away, lockdown and travel restrictions have thrown team plans out the window.

Alley though is confident that the Black Ferns can and will hit the pitch this year.

"I'm staying pretty positive," she said.

"If there is internationals for All Blacks there will be for Black Ferns as well."

The Covid-19 enforced halt to rugby has also meant players like uncapped lock Chelsea Bremner have had to wait for their debut.

"Everyone's ready for whatever, whenever," Bremner told 1 NEWS.

"[I've] just got to be working hard and staying ready and hopefully one day I'll get the opportunity to step into that black jersey as well."

One selection headache comes in the shape of the Black Ferns Sevens, whose Olympic campaign will be separated from the World Cup by just six weeks.

Coach Glenn Moore insists that players could do both.

"We think there's a window there where that can be done," Moore told 1 NEWS.

"That creates more competition and the more competition the better that is for us."

Rugby
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:13
Otago schoolboy beats nine tackles for try of the season contender
2
Dan Carter clobbered on club rugby return before putting on masterclass
3
Tigers star Joey Leilua faces lengthy NRL ban for off-the-ball high shot
4
Blake Green responds after Warriors owner said he's not wanted at club next season
5
In-form Blues 'good for New Zealand', says Crusaders assistant
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE

Michael Fatialofa reassured by former UK club he won't face $200k medical bill alone

SANZAAR boss confident Rugby Championship will run in 2020 despite pandemic

Ian Foster defends criticised selection criteria for North-South match - 'We're sticking with the first province'
00:40

Hurricanes' Kobus Van Wyk relishing opportunity to play outside Jordie Barrett