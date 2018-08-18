TODAY |

Black Ferns star Selica Winiata confirmed as referee for World Sevens Series

Black Ferns star Selica Winiata has added another string to her already impressive bow, confirmed as a referee for the first two rounds of the World Sevens Series.

Winiata, 33, made her international refereeing debut at the Oceania Sevens tournament in Fiji held last week, and will now take the next step.

The 40-Test fullback has been confirmed to referee at the World Sevens series' Dubai leg at the start of next month, before also taking charge in Cape Town, South Africa the following week.

Winiata says that her confirmation as a referee on the World Series stage sees her achieve one of her long held ambitions.

"Playing fifteens and refereeing on the series was a big goal of mine and it's great to have achieved that," Winiata said.

"Now the hard work starts and I'm really looking forward to the tournaments, putting good performances together and continuing to develop. It's been a great challenge so far."

Winiata will make her World Sevens Series refereeing debut in Dubai on December 5-7, as the 2020 women's series begins.

