Black Ferns star Portia Woodman outranks her All Black counterparts on most influential in rugby list

Black Ferns star Portia Woodman is ranked higher than any of her All Black counterparts in a list of is rugby’s most influential people.
The blockbusting star was ranked ninth in the standings published published in the September issue of Rugby World magazine, NZ Herald reports.
She was the third New Zealander, behind Ireland coach Joe Schmidt in fifth and his All Blacks opposite Steve Hansen, who was rated the seventh most influential person in world rugby.
Beauden Barrett and Kieran Read were the two All Blacks included in the list at 25th and 43rd respectively.
Former All Black Charles Piutau, who wants to change allegiances to Tonga for next year’s Rugby World Cup, came in at 45 on the list.
New Zealand Rugby boss Steve Stew was ranked 29th.
The standings are produced every two years and are based on the views of players, coaches, administrators and media.
In 2016, Hansen was rated the third most influential person in world rugby while Dan Carter was rated sixth with Tew ranked 13th.
In this year’s list, England coach Eddie Jones plummeted from second to 19th following a dismal first half of 2018 that included five successive Test defeats.
The Australian has also been forced to issue two public apologies for disparaging comments made about Wales and Ireland, and Bath owner Bruce Craig, whom he labelled the "Donald Trump of rugby".
His training methods that have seen a number of players sustain serious injuries have also been placed under the microscope.
In a further blow to the 58-year-old, his most vocal critic has risen above him to 12th after Craig was promoted on the basis of his role at the Recreation Ground, willingness to confront Jones and his involvement in discussions over the European club structure and global season.
World Rugby vice-chairman Gus Pichot tops the list and is followed by new South Africa boss Rassie Erasmus - who masterminded a 2-1 series victory over England in June - with Montpellier owner Mohed Altrad in third.