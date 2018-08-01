 

Black Ferns star Portia Woodman outranks her All Black counterparts on most influential in rugby list

1 NEWS and Associated Press
Black Ferns star Portia Woodman is ranked higher than any of her All Black counterparts in a list of is rugby’s most influential people.

Portia Woodman. Women's Rugby World Cup Sevens Final, NZ v France. AT&T Park, San Francisco, USA. Saturday 21 July 2018. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz
Portia Woodman has won World Cups in both 15s and sevens in the past 12 months. Source: Photosport

The blockbusting star was ranked ninth in the standings published published in the September issue of Rugby World magazine, NZ Herald reports.

The NZ women touched down in Auckland this morning after securing back-to-back titles on Sunday in San Francisco. Source: Breakfast
Woodman says the chance to play at the Olympics and help grow women's rugby has been a thrill. Source: Breakfast

She was the third New Zealander, behind Ireland coach Joe Schmidt in fifth and his All Blacks opposite Steve Hansen, who was rated the seventh most influential person in world rugby.

Beauden Barrett and Kieran Read were the two All Blacks included in the list at 25th and 43rd respectively.

Former All Black Charles Piutau, who wants to change allegiances to Tonga for next year’s Rugby World Cup, came in at 45 on the list.

Charles Piutau of the All Blacks
Charles Piutau Source: Photosport

New Zealand Rugby boss Steve Stew was ranked 29th.

The standings are produced every two years and are based on the views of players, coaches, administrators and media.

In 2016, Hansen was rated the third most influential person in world rugby while Dan Carter was rated sixth with Tew ranked 13th.

In this year’s list, England coach Eddie Jones plummeted from second to 19th following a dismal first half of 2018 that included five successive Test defeats.

The Australian has also been forced to issue two public apologies for disparaging comments made about Wales and Ireland, and Bath owner Bruce Craig, whom he labelled the "Donald Trump of rugby".

His training methods that have seen a number of players sustain serious injuries have also been placed under the microscope.

In a further blow to the 58-year-old, his most vocal critic has risen above him to 12th after Craig was promoted on the basis of his role at the Recreation Ground, willingness to confront Jones and his involvement in discussions over the European club structure and global season.

World Rugby vice-chairman Gus Pichot tops the list and is followed by new South Africa boss Rassie Erasmus - who masterminded a 2-1 series victory over England in June - with Montpellier owner Mohed Altrad in third.

AAP
Wallabies five-eighth Bernard Foley believes Israel Folau could be a quality long-term outside centre and a potential contender for that jersey in next month's Bledisloe Cup matches.

Injuries to Samu Kerevi and Tevita Kuridrani have left Wallabies coach Michael Cheika short of options for the No.13 jersey.

Waratah Curtis Rona and Rebels utility back Reece Hodge could be considered and earlier this month Cheika didn't rule out trying Folau at outside centre, though he prefers him in his established role of fullback.

Folau played several games at outside centre for the Waratahs in 2016 and 17 and acting Tahs skipper Foley has no doubt the gifted back could do the job at Test level.

"I think he's a phenomenal player wherever he plays, he's a big body and he's a guy who can get us across the gain line there,' Foley said.

"I'm sure there will be a number of different scenarios thrown up (for the Bledisloe Tests) and Izzy there is definitely a threat and he's a possibility."

"I think naturally he could be a really good long term 13."

Like Folau, Foley has yet to agree to a new contract with Rugby Australia and the Waratahs.

He suggested a decision was imminent.

"My focus has been on the Waratahs and now it (Super Rugby) is over, the focus moves straight on to the Bledisloe Cup," Foley said.

"Something like that (contract) will definitely be done soon."

Foley and several other Waratahs will enter the Wallabies camp in a few days following a brief break after last week's Super Rugby semi-final in Johannesburg.

Foley won't play in Friday's trial match in Sydney, but believes the fixture will help Australia hit the ground running in the first Bledisloe Cup match in Sydney on August 18.

"Talking with the coaches the past couple of years, that first half of the Bledisloe is sort of where we've missed the jump a little bit and that's maybe due to game time, guys not having played for three or four weeks," he said.

Israel Folau. New Zealand All Blacks v Australia Wallabies. Bledisloe Cup rugby union test match. Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 22 October 2016. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz
Wallabies fullback Israel Folau. Source: Photosport
Suspended Aussie James Slipper making comeback in trial against Wallabies after two-month cocaine ban

AAP
James Slipper will make his return from a two-month drug suspension as part of an Australian Super Rugby selection that will put the Wallabies through their paces before the Bledisloe Cup.

The 29-year-old hasn't played rugby at any level since May when he ran out for the Queensland Reds in their heavy defeat to the Sunwolves in Tokyo.

Two weeks later, Slipper was issued a two-month ban by Rugby Australia and fined $NZ30,000 after it emerged he had returned a second positive test for cocaine.

With the ban having expired on July 15, Slipper was summoned by coach John Manenti to play for the composite team that will play a warm-up match against the Wallabies on Friday night at Leichhardt Oval in Sydney.

Slipper, who has been capped 86 times for Australia, is one of four players with Test experience in the squad.

"James's enthusiasm has really impressed me since we invited him to join," Manenti said.

"He's keen to be back out there and training hard but also really wants to get his old Wallabies teammates firing ahead of that first Bledisloe.

"That just shows the character of the bloke."

Slipper said he was dealing with mental health issues at the time of his drug use but his acceptance of Manenti's offer and the coach's ringing endorsement of his application at training suggests he is on the road to recovery.

However, it's unclear if he will represent the Queensland Reds again given coach Brad Thorn's zero-tolerance stance against drugs.

Slipper may well have to move interstate to chase his dream of playing for the Wallabies at next year's World Cup.

Blake Enever, Matt Philip and Richard Hardwick are the other capped players in Manenti's side, which will be captained by Tom English of the Melbourne Rebels.

Five of the players in the squad are not tied to any Super Rugby team.

"We'll have some fun this week but make no mistake, we will prepare as best we can to give Cheik's side a real shake on Friday night," Manenti said.

"I know how important this game could prove to be ahead of the Bledisloe Cup so we need to play with real accuracy and plenty of intensity straight from the kickoff."

Entry is free for the game, which Cheika has introduced in reaction to Australia's slow start to last year's Bledisloe Cup series.

Australian Super Rugby selection: Semisi Tupou (Box Hill/Melbourne Rebels), Pama Fou (Eastwood), Tom English (captain, Melbourne Unicorns/Melbourne Rebels), Duncan Paia'aua (Norths/Queensland Reds), Filipo Daugunu (Wests/Queensland Reds), Andrew Deegan (Wanneroo/Western Force), Moses Sorovi (Wests/Queensland Reds), Pat Sio (Eastwood), Richard Hardwick (Harlequins/Melbourne Rebels), Angus Cottrell (Power House/Melbourne Rebels), Matt Philip (Endeavour Hills/Melbourne Rebels), Blake Enever (Easts/Brumbies), Sam Talakai (Box Hill/Melbourne Rebels), Anaru Rangi (Endeavour Hills/Melbourne Rebels), James Slipper (Bond University/Queensland Reds). Reserves: Hugh Roach (Eastwood/NSW Waratahs), Fereti Sa'aga (Melbourne University/Melbourne Rebels), Mees Erasmus (Easts/Brumbies), Angus Blyth (Bond University/Queensland Reds), Tevin Ferris (Nedlands/Western Force), Mick Snowden (Eastwood), Sam Lane (Manly), Fabian Goodall (Eastwood).

The Reds skipper has been banned for two months by Rugby Australia for the failed test. Source: 1 NEWS
