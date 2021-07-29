Black Ferns Sevens win big in Olympic opener

The Black Ferns Sevens have sent a warning to their competition at the Tokyo Olympics with a comfortable 29-7 win over Kenya in their first pool match.

Michaela Blyde during New Zealand v Kenya. Source: Photosport

In the final game of the first session, the New Zealand team needed just 50 seconds to find the try line as Stacey Fluhler became the first sevens sister to score at the Games.

Speedsters Michaela Blyde and Portia Woodman both dotted the ball down soon after to push the lead to 17-0 before Kenya capitalised on a penalty to put Christabel Lindo in space as she managed to notch one try back.

Lindo's score was the last play of the half, leaving the Kiwis with a 17-7 lead at the break.

Blyde got the scoring going again for New Zealand shortly after the restart with Gayle Broughton following up moments later to push the lead out to 29-7.

The score remained that way for the final four minutes.