Black Ferns Sevens topple Fiji in Hamilton to set up France semi-final

The Black Ferns Sevens have finished pool play with a perfect record at the Hamilton Sevens, defeating Fiji 38-21 in their final match.

After two convincing victories over China and England on day one, the Black Ferns Sevens were out to cement their status as tournament favourites in their final match before the semi-finals.

Fresh from five tries on day one - including four against England - Michaela Blyde opened the scoring for the Black Ferns Sevens, not needing any second invitation with an overlap on the left flank.

However, Fiji hit back almost immediately through Luisa Tisolo, the successful conversion levelling scores at 7-7 midway through the first half.

Blyde would give the hosts the lead once again though, grabbing her second of the match only for Fiji to equalise for the second time, this time through captain Raijieli Daveua.

Stacey Fluhler scored a length of the field stunner to end the first half, her fifth try of the tournament, New Zealand taking a 21-14 lead into the break.

Fluhler had her second at the start of the second half, evading the Fijian defence to cross over once again, adding to her tally as the World Series' most prolific scorer this season. Tyla Nathan-Wong's successful conversion seeing the Black Ferns Sevens ahead 28-14.

Alena Saili scored New Zealand's fifth, the second half seeing the hosts pull away from Fiji. The visitors had their first points of the second spell after a fine solo effort from Ana Maria Naimasi, however Fiji were racing the clock to try and get anything from the match.

Fluhler had her hat-trick with the final play of the match, her seventh for the tournament.