Black Ferns Sevens thrash China to kick off Hamilton's World Series debut

The Black Ferns Sevens have made the perfect start to their first World Series home tournament, thrashing China 40-7 in Hamilton.

As Hamilton host a leg of the women's World Series for the first time this weekend, the Black Ferns Sevens were out to impress in front of their home fans, and didn't disappoint.

After China threatened the Kiwi tryline in the opening minute, the Black Ferns Sevens took the lead after a full-field effort from Michaela Blyde. Tyla Nathan-Wong adding the extras for an early 7-0 lead.

The Kiwi women were in again not long after, Stacey Fluhler scoring after an attacking lineout, doubling the hosts' lead.

Not to be outdone though, China would be the next to cross over, Gu Yao Yao with the try before the successful conversion saw the scores back to 14-7 in favour of the Kiwis.

Nathan-Wong restored the Black Ferns Sevens' two try advantage, scoring with the final play of the first half before converting as New Zealand took a 21-7 lead into the interval.

Fluhler had her second of the match to open the second half scoring, taking her top of the World Series try scorer's charts with 18 so far this season.

Theresa Fitzpatrick scored the next for the Black Ferns Sevens, Niall Williams winning a lineout against the throw on China's line.

Gayle Broughton completed the scoring, beating a defender on the left flank before racing in to score with the final play of the game.