Black Ferns Sevens stars vie for player of the year award after dominating nominations

A Black Fern will be crowned the World Rugby women's sevens player of the year next month after the three finalists for the award were revealed as members of the World Cup-winning squad.

Superstar Portia Woodman, captain Sarah Goss and speedster Michaela Blyde are all competing for the honour after they were confirmed as the nominations this morning.

Black Ferns Sevens Coach Allan Bunting said all three are exceptional players.

"It's fantastic that they are being recognised but I have no idea how you can separate them to find a winner; all three have different strengths and bring something unique to our team."

Blyde will look to defend the title she won last year while Woodman will be looking to win for a second time as well, having claimed the honour in 2015. A win for Goss would be her first.

The announcement comes just a day after the Black Ferns Sevens kicked off their new season with an impressive campaign at the Glendale Sevens in Colorado, USA.

The Kiwi side won the final 33-7 against the hosts.

Nominees are selected by players, match officials and commentators from the World Sevens Series as well as the World Cup held in San Francisco earlier this year.

The men's player of the year nominees are Perry Baker (USA), Ben O’Donnell (Australia) and Jerry Tuwai (Fiji).