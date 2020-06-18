Black Ferns Sevens stars set to appear in NZ club scene after Olympics, World Series postponements

A number of big names will be among Black Ferns Sevens players to take part in club rugby this season with no Olympics and the World Series also postponed.

The Sevens programmes were meant to be gearing up for the Tokyo Games at the moment but with Covid-19 putting international events on hold, it means players will instead get their rugby fix at a domestic level.

Captain Sarah Hirini will be turning out for Feilding Old Boys Oroua in Manawatu while Portia Woodman will eventually aim to make her return from injury with Kaikohe in Northland.

Gayle Broughton will be among the first to take the field for Southern in Taranaki this weekend.

"We actually had our first preseason game in Whanganui last Saturday," Broughton told 1 NEWS.

"The body is still sore. I actually forgot what bruises feel like for a while but I'm feeling ecstatic."