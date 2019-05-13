TODAY |

Black Ferns Sevens star Tyla Nathan-Wong seals Canada title with runaway try in final against Aussies

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
Sevens

The Black Ferns Sevens have returned to their winning ways this morning after beating Australia in the cup final of the Langford event in Canada.

The Kiwi side entered the event top-of-the-table but coming off a disappointing campaign in Kitakyushu where they finished fifth. 

After going through pool play undefeated, the team booked a spot in today's final by beating Spain and the USA in the knockout stages to face their trans-Tasman rivals.

Australia were first on the board after Ellia Green scored scored a runaway try down the left wing but the Sevens Sisters were quick to respond with captain Sarah Hirini after she was put in space by playmaker Tyla Nathan-Wong.

The Black Ferns Sevens then built on their lead just before halftime when Nathan-Wong put another teammate in space - Niall Williams - to score.

But the Aussies showed some grit to score after the halftime hooter went, making the score 14-10 in favour of the Kiwis at the break.

The Black Ferns Sevens then got off to a perfect start in the second half when Hirini and Nathan-Wong reversed roles as the skipper put her playmaker in space with an offload and Nathan-Wong ran away to score.

The Australians scored one last time in the final minute but that would be the only blemish of the Black Ferns Sevens' second half defence as they won the match 21-17 and with it, defend their title.

The win is a huge boost for the Black Ferns Sevens' overall title hopes this year with Langford being the fourth event the team has won so far in the series - Glendale, Dubai and Sydney being the other three.

The Black Ferns Sevens now have a month to prepare for the final event of the World Sevens Series in Biarritz, France which kicks off on June 15.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    Nathan-Wong was put into space by Sarah Hirini and never looked back in the 21-17 win. Source: SKY
    More From
    Rugby
    Sevens
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    Wellington lawyer beats 6.3 million people to win Fantasy Premier League
    2
    Rugby Australia found the Wallabies star did breach his contract and Folau says he was tempted to back down during the saga.
    Israel Folau tells church congregation 'the will of God comes first' as his Wallabies' career hangs by a thread
    3
    The Sharks were trying to keep the Chiefs at bay with a 23-22 lead and 10 minutes to go - and then it all went south.
    Chiefs score try-of-the-year contender with full-field kickoff return against shell-shocked Sharks
    4
    Nathan-Wong was put into space by Sarah Hirini and never looked back in the 21-15 win.
    Black Ferns Sevens star Tyla Nathan-Wong seals Canada title with runaway try in final against Aussies
    5
    After getting teased when he was young, Adesanya decided he needed to learn to defend himself - a choice that changed his life forever.
    From bullied in high school to UFC champion: The untold journey of Kiwi MMA superstar Israel Adesanya
    MORE FROM
    Rugby
    MORE
    00:30
    The Sharks were trying to keep the Chiefs at bay with a 23-22 lead and 10 minutes to go - and then it all went south.

    'Massively proud' Chiefs breathe life into fading Super Rugby campaign with comeback win over Sharks
    01:26
    The team even have their own jerseys and team bus.

    Christchurch high school puts together under-9 rugby team for lower decile schoolkids who otherwise miss out
    00:30
    The Sharks were trying to keep the Chiefs at bay with a 23-22 lead and 10 minutes to go - and then it all went south.

    Chiefs score try-of-the-year contender with full-field kickoff return against shell-shocked Sharks
    Ruan Botha (c) of the Cell C Sharks tries to prevent Brad Weber of Chiefs of kicking the ball during the 2018 Super Rugby game between the Sharks and the Chiefs at Kings Park, Durban on 19 May 2018

    As it happened: Chiefs strike twice in two minutes to snatch win late against Sharks