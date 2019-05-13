Black Ferns Sevens star Tyla Nathan-Wong seals Canada title with runaway try in final against Aussies

The Black Ferns Sevens have returned to their winning ways this morning after beating Australia in the cup final of the Langford event in Canada.

The Kiwi side entered the event top-of-the-table but coming off a disappointing campaign in Kitakyushu where they finished fifth.

After going through pool play undefeated, the team booked a spot in today's final by beating Spain and the USA in the knockout stages to face their trans-Tasman rivals.

Australia were first on the board after Ellia Green scored scored a runaway try down the left wing but the Sevens Sisters were quick to respond with captain Sarah Hirini after she was put in space by playmaker Tyla Nathan-Wong.

The Black Ferns Sevens then built on their lead just before halftime when Nathan-Wong put another teammate in space - Niall Williams - to score.

But the Aussies showed some grit to score after the halftime hooter went, making the score 14-10 in favour of the Kiwis at the break.

The Black Ferns Sevens then got off to a perfect start in the second half when Hirini and Nathan-Wong reversed roles as the skipper put her playmaker in space with an offload and Nathan-Wong ran away to score.

The Australians scored one last time in the final minute but that would be the only blemish of the Black Ferns Sevens' second half defence as they won the match 21-17 and with it, defend their title.

The win is a huge boost for the Black Ferns Sevens' overall title hopes this year with Langford being the fourth event the team has won so far in the series - Glendale, Dubai and Sydney being the other three.