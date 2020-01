Black Ferns Sevens speedster Michaela Blyde has put England to the sword with four tries in the team’s second match in Hamilton today.

Michaela Blyde. Source: Photosport

New Zealand thrashed England 40-7 with Blyde completing her four-try haul in the first half.

Black Ferns Sevens thrash China to kick off Hamilton's World Series debut

Her teammate Stacey Fluhler added to the carnage with two tries of her own in the Black Ferns Sevens’ last match of opening day in Hamilton.

Your playlist will load after this ad