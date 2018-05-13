 

Black Ferns Sevens set up yet another final with Aussie rivals after powering past USA in Canada semi-finals

The Black Ferns Sevens have stormed into the final of the Langford World Series event in Canada after disposing of USA in their semi-final this morning.

NZ were unbeaten on day one of the Langford Sevens, beating Brazil, England and Fiji to finish top of their pool.
After overcoming England 17-12 earlier this morning in the quarter-finals, the NZ women's side booked their spot in the Cup final with a convincing 33-10 win over USA.

USA jumped out to an early 10-7 lead over the Kiwis but once Kelly Brazier scored off a massive step to streak through the defence and score, there was no reply from the Americans.

Sarah Goss, Michaela Blyde and Portia Woodman all got in on the actionto help see the team home and set up another rivalry clash with Australia for the gold.

Australia overcame France 17-12 to book their spot in the final.

The final is at 11:20am NZT.

