Black Ferns Sevens run away with Hamilton Sevens title

The Black Ferns Sevens have won the Hamilton Sevens – the first women’s Sevens Series event played in NZ - after running away with a 24-7 win over Canada in the finals.

The Black Ferns celebrate their title in Hamilton. Source: Photosport

The New Zealand women didn’t have it all their own way though, with Brittany Benn opening the scoring.

Ruby Tui was yellow carded for a high tackle on the Canadian tryscorer.

It would take the Black Ferns until right on the cusp of halftime to hit back through Michaela Blyde, who scored the first of two tries.

Her second try was a showcase of everything that has made her unstoppable in Hamilton, with speed and footwork bamboozling the Canadian defenders.