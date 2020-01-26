Black Ferns Sevens reach final in Hamilton after seeing off plucky French

The Black Ferns Sevens will face Canada in the final of the Hamilton Sevens after seeing off a plucky French side 19-7 in the semi-final despite losing Stacey Fluehler to a questionable sin-binning.
New Zealand were down to six women after Fluhler was yellow carded for making high contact competing for the ball off the second half restart.
The Black Ferns then trailed 5-7 in the early stages after an 11th minute try to Camille Grassineau, but they would not be denied with tries to Fluhler and Kelly Brazier securing the Black Ferns Sevens a berth in the final.
New Zealand, who led 5-0 at halftime after a Theresa Fitzpatrick try, will face Canada in the final after they upset Australia in the first semi-final.
The Canadians outscored the Australians four tries-to-three in a 28-19 win.