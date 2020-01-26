TODAY |

Black Ferns Sevens reach final in Hamilton after seeing off plucky French

Source:  1 NEWS

The Black Ferns Sevens will face Canada in the final of the Hamilton Sevens after seeing off a plucky French side 19-7 in the semi-final despite losing Stacey Fluehler to a questionable sin-binning.

Stacey Fluhler. Source: Photosport

New Zealand were down to six women after Fluhler was yellow carded for making high contact competing for the ball off the second half restart.

The Black Ferns then trailed 5-7 in the early stages after an 11th minute try to Camille Grassineau, but they would not be denied with tries to Fluhler and Kelly Brazier securing the Black Ferns Sevens a berth in the final.

New Zealand, who led 5-0 at halftime after a Theresa Fitzpatrick try, will face Canada in the final after they upset Australia in the first semi-final.

The Canadians outscored the Australians four tries-to-three in a 28-19 win.

Rugby
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:18
Jimmy Neesham retired hurt in NZA win after reverse sweep gone wrong
2
Sonny Bill Williams playfully mocked by ex-Warrior James Maloney about his paycheck, union workload
3
1000-member betting syndicate mulls placing NZ's biggest ever bet on a single horse race
4
'Are you stupid?!' – Nick Kyrgios clashes with umpire in Australian Open win
5
'Four-eyed ****' – Ben Stokes swears at fan against South Africa
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE

NZ, Fiji appear to be on collision course after wins over USA, Australia

Black Ferns Sevens star Michaela Blyde torches England in the Hamilton heat

All Blacks Sevens demolish Wales to begin Hamilton Sevens campaign
00:13

Akira Ioane outmuscles Ngani Laumape to score in Blues' pre-season win over Hurricanes