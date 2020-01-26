Black Ferns Sevens reach final in Hamilton after seeing off plucky French

The Black Ferns Sevens will face Canada in the final of the Hamilton Sevens after seeing off a plucky French side 19-7 in the semi-final despite losing Stacey Fluehler to a questionable sin-binning.

Stacey Fluhler. Source: Photosport

New Zealand were down to six women after Fluhler was yellow carded for making high contact competing for the ball off the second half restart.

The Black Ferns then trailed 5-7 in the early stages after an 11th minute try to Camille Grassineau, but they would not be denied with tries to Fluhler and Kelly Brazier securing the Black Ferns Sevens a berth in the final.

New Zealand, who led 5-0 at halftime after a Theresa Fitzpatrick try, will face Canada in the final after they upset Australia in the first semi-final.