 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Black Ferns Sevens pulling out all the stops to ensure season ends on a high at World Cup

share

Source:

1 NEWS

This time next week New Zealand's men's and women's sevens teams will be in San Francisco preparing to defend their titles at the World Cup.

The women’s sevens squad have held a secret trial to decide who will go to San Francisco.
Source: 1 NEWS

For the women, it would seem like they've peaked after winning the Commonwealth Games gold before they cleaned up at the last three World Series tournaments.

But they've managed to hit a new level in the last two months of what's been a very busy schedule.

Ruby Tui says it’s fascinating seeing the Black Ferns Sevens go from strength to strength.

"We're at the end of our season now, the World Cup is our last one and you can drop mentally but we've done nothing but go up and the girls are still going up," she said.

"I don't know how [coach] is going to pick a team."

To help with that exact problem, coach Allan Bunting held a secret trial behind closed doors.

While media weren’t allowed in, he told 1 NEWS it was eye-opening.

"The girls have trained probably the most amazing I've ever seen.

"We've had a trial out here with 20 girls playing against each other and I could pick two teams that can go to that World Cup and probably meet in a final - that's my true belief."

Speedster Michaela Blyde said the trial was intense.

"I think we had one girl that got knocked out and a couple of girls that got some Charlies and what not."

Team naming is next Tuesday before they head to San Francisco where they will look to repeat their 2013 success at the iconic AT&T Park.

Should they do so, they would become the first ever back-to-back World Cup winners.

But there's a big difference from 2013, with a new tournament format making every fixture an elimination game.

Kelly Brazier says the team are making sure they enter the tournament with the right mindset.

"Every single game you just have to put out your best performance and it’s do or die."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

02:01
1
The women’s sevens squad have held a secret trial to decide who will go to San Francisco.

Black Ferns Sevens pulling out all the stops to ensure season ends on a high at World Cup

01:46
2
Milner-Skudder will start on the wing against the Blues this week.

Ben Lam dropped to the bench, Jordie Barrett back at fullback as Hurricanes revamp backline for derby with Blues

00:23
3
The players were protesting their accomodation and not getting paid.

Tunisia Rugby Union blame Zimbabwe's 'unethical actions' for players sleeping on street

4
Serena Williams of the United States returns the ball to Bulgaria's Viktoriya Tomova during their women's singles match, on the third day of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday July 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Serena Williams' marital status shines spotlight on quirky Wimbledon tradition

5
Augustine Pulu of the Blues looks on. Super Rugby match, Blues v Chiefs at Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. 2 March 2018 © Copyright Photo: Anthony Au-Yeung / www.photosport.nz

Augustine Pulu returns to determined Blues outfit for Hurricanes clash

New Zealand currency (file picture).

New Zealand bank employee blows whistle on 'morally disgusting' sales tactics

The banker claims to have seen emotional blackmail on customers with children.

01:52
They’re calling on Housing New Zealand to evict the troublemakers.

Drug dealing and fighting leaves some Northland residents living in fear of their state house neighbours

Residents are calling on Housing NZ to evict troublemakers - while 328 other families remain on the waiting list for social housing.

02:00
It’s now put the spotlight on the whole legal profession and other industries.

Fears report into Russell McVeagh law firm that found 'sexually inappropriate behaviour' just the tip of the iceberg for legal profession

The spotlight is now on the whole legal profession and other industries.

02:11
Alo Ngata, 29, from Tonga, died on July 4.

Man who died after being Tasered by police in Auckland named

The Tongan national was arrested in Freemans Bay after an elderly man was assaulted.

Photo: RNZ / Richard Tindiller

MPI refers evidence of potential serious staff misconduct to Serious Fraud Office

"Measures are already underway internally to understand how the matters may have occurred - even though they occurred some years ago", MPI director general Martyn Dunne said.