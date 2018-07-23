Black Ferns Sevens proud to be role models for next generation of Kiwi world champions

The Black Ferns Sevens are on their way home with their extra luggage in tow after their stunning World Cup win.

But the team is just as proud about the unseen effects yesterday's result will have as they are about the silverware they’re bringing home.

"To take a Rugby World Cup home to New Zealand is amazing and I can't wait to show the public what it looks like," captain Sarah Goss said.

One thing the team is celebrating the most is inspiring young female players, Kelly Brazier said.

"That's sort of our goal - is to go out and inspire younger generations," she said.

"So to have all these young girls around especially in San Francisco… they're out here for the first time and saw that we put on a bit of a show. Now they're asking how they can get into rugby so it's pretty special."

The team has just six weeks off before coach Allan Bunting puts them through their paces in preparation for the next world series - the only major trophy they didn't win this year.

"We've just got to keep winning," Goss said.

"I just want to keep bringing trophies home to New Zealand and keep building momentum to Tokyo 2020 because that's the goal."