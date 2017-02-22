 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Black Ferns Sevens off to flying World Series start

share

Source:

NZN

The New Zealand women's sevens team have finished pool play in Dubai unbeaten and in the quarter-finals will meet a USA side they have already put to the sword.

New Zealand's Portia Woodman goes on the attack against France at the HSBC Sydney Sevens, 03 February, round two of the HSBC World Rugby Women's Sevens Series. Photo credit: Michael Lee - Taiwan Mike Photography - KLC fotos for World Rugby

New Zealand's Portia Woodman goes on the attack against France at the HSBC Sydney Sevens

Source: Photosport

The series champions Black Ferns downed South Africa 40-0, France 28-7 and USA 45-14 on day one of the opening tournament of the 2018 series.

Australia and Canada were also unbeaten in their pools.

"Morale is pretty high, it's the first world series tournament and one of our favourites so we are on a really good high and can't wait to play on day two," Michaela Blyde said.

"No matter what team you play or how many tries you score or how often you win sevens is always a really tough game but it's all about tomorrow."

Points from the first two tournaments of the series will be added to teams' totals in 2016-17 to determine seedings at the Rugby World Cup Sevens in San Francisco next July.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:14
1

Video: Just like his old man! Cristiano Ronaldo Jr nails inch-perfect free kick

01:23
2
The Black Caps coach says it gives domestic players a chance to show what they have against one of the best in the world.

Ben Stokes storm continues, England Cricket Board mull next move

3
Hadleigh Parkes dives in for a try for Auckland.

Wales call up former Blues centre Hadleigh Parkes for Test debut

02:15
4
His challenge is to reverse falling attendance numbers and address failing infrastructure.

Winston Peters tasked with rivitalising $1.6 billion horse racing industry

5
New Zealand's Portia Woodman goes on the attack against France at the HSBC Sydney Sevens, 03 February, round two of the HSBC World Rugby Women's Sevens Series. Photo credit: Michael Lee - Taiwan Mike Photography - KLC fotos for World Rugby

Black Ferns Sevens off to flying World Series start

00:39
The incident left two people injured, one seriously, after the car hit a power pole and parked car in Ellerslie.

Raw video: Car left in crumpled wreck following high-speed police chase in Auckland

The incident left two people injured, one seriously, after the car hit a power pole and parked car in Ellerslie.

01:02
Abraham 'Abe' Wharewaka-Topia was laid to rest today after dying on Saturday aged 74.

Watch: Black Power members perform powerful haka as gang lord Abe Wharewaka-Topia's coffin carried from marae

Abraham 'Abe' Wharewaka-Topia was laid to rest today after dying on Saturday aged 74.

00:35
Fire, ambulance and police attended the scene in Grafton.

Major chemical spill at Auckland University medical school

Released liquid nitrogen has sincedissipated and no one was hurt.


04:18
An Australasian celebrant has launched a service for people who to marry themselves.

'Can I kiss myself?' - Kiwi officiates as sologamist marries herself on Aussie beach

It seems Kiwis are keen on using the self-marriage services of the New Zealand celebrant on the Gold Coast.

02:32
That's because Lauer needed to demonstrate good character to the Overseas Investment Office.

NZ officials following sex allegations against US TV host and Wanaka property owner Matt Lauer

That's because Lauer needed to demonstrate good character to the Overseas Investment Office.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 