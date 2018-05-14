 

Black Ferns Sevens obliterate Aussies to claim Canada title in NZ's largest ever win over trans-Tasman rivals

The Black Ferns Sevens have ended the Langford World Series event with an exclamation mark after obliterating their Australian rivals 46-0 in the final to claim the Cup.

The NZ side had their biggest ever winning margin against Australia, winning the final 46-0.
The NZ side were relentless on both defence and offence, using quick taps from penalties on numerous occasions to keep the Australians on the back foot and score with ease.

Portia Woodman, who was named the player of the final, started the scoring with a try down the right wing before Ruby Tui and Kelly Brazier added to the try-scoring feast before halftime.

Woodman added another try before the half to give the Kiwis a 22-0 lead.

Things didn't get much better for the Australians in the second half as Niall Williams added two tries of her own before captain Sarah Goss steamrolled a defender on her way to the tryline to score as well.

Brazier rubbed salt in the wound after the final hooter went when she dove on a loose ball behind Australia’s tryline to score one last time.

The 46-0 scoreline is the Black Ferns Sevens' largest ever against their Australian rivals, with the previous being 28-5.

Australia still lead the overall World Series standings though, with a four point lead over New Zealand with one event, Paris, remaining.

Earlier, the Black Ferns beat England 17-12 in the quarter-finals and USA 33-10 in the semis.

