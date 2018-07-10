 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Black Ferns Sevens not changing gameplans for World Cup - 'We've won the last four tournaments!'

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The Black Ferns Sevens are entering the upcoming World Cup with the mantra, 'if it ain't broken, don't fix it'.

Stacey Waaka says the team knows other nations will try new strategies but her teammates are ready for it.
Source: 1 NEWS

Speedster Stacey Waaka said the team won't change much for the tournament in San Francisco later this month, having won the last four events heading into the competition, including the Commonwealth Games.

"We've won the last four tournaments so we don't need to change much, I don't think," she said.

"We know that other teams are going to come out with things unexpected so we've kind of prepared for that but whatever happens on the day, we'll be ready."

*Every game of the men’s and women’s Rugby World Cup Sevens will be live from July 21-23 on TVNZ’s Duke channel - Freeview 13, Sky 23, and streaming on tvnz.co.nz

The squad for the tournament was unveiled today, with an experienced 12-strong team selected to defend the title they won five years ago in Moscow.

Waaka said the environment in the team before the squad was named was something special.

"[There was] such a good buzz," she said.

"There's 20 of us and we're all vying for spots so everyone knows they've got to put in the hard work.

"I felt sorry for the coaches picking the team - but really, really stoked I'm in!"

Black Ferns Sevens team: Shakira Baker, Michaela Blyde, Kelly Brazier, Gayle Broughton, Theresa Fitzpatrick, Sarah Goss (captain), Tyla Nathan-Wong, Ruby Tui, Stacey Waaka, Niall Williams, Tenika Willison, Portia Woodman.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:25
1
The pair have now lost their eligibility to play for the school’s first XV as a result of the incident.

Rotorua First XV players punished for 'appalling' incident of animal abuse shared online

2
Coach Stephen Kearney during a Warriors training session at Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. NRL Rugby League. Wednesday 5 April 2017 © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

Stephen Kearney brutally honest after embarrassing loss to Panthers - 'There were a few guys who weren't prepared'

05:15
3
Chris Chang leads TVNZ's football buffs in breaking down the upcoming FIFA World Cup semi-finals.

World Cup Chat: Fireworks expected in France v Belgium semi - so who wins? And what about England?

00:20
4
The Tesla founder had the sub made to help rescuers saving the young footballers.

Elon Musk and 'mini-sub' made from spare rocket parts arrives at Thai cave to help with rescue

00:53
5
The U19s team surged to an 8-1 win to continue their unbeaten start.

Watch: Junior Black Sox continue red-hot start at world champs, dominate Czechs with late batting blitz

02:18
In total eight boys have emerged alive from the cave system.

LIVE: Final Thailand cave rescue mission officially underway - 'We will celebrate together!'

Follow all the latest developments LIVE as rescuers try to successfully get the remaining four Wild Boar soccer players and their coach from the Tham Luang cave system.

01:58
Allison Frankton from Christchurch is passionate about the environment, but she also wants to use a plastic straw.

‘Disabled people care about the environment’: Include us in the plastic straw debate says the disability community

For many disabled Kiwis plastic straws give them the independence to drink and eat on their own.


His lawyer told the Porirua District Court he couldn't make his Christchurch date as he didn't have enough money to get there.

Rapper Scribe's drugs charge sentencing delayed as court hears he faces other charge of 'domestic nature'

Other details from today's brief appearance in the Christchurch District Court have been suppressed.

05:15
Chris Chang leads TVNZ's football buffs in breaking down the upcoming FIFA World Cup semi-finals.

World Cup Chat: Fireworks expected in France v Belgium semi - so who wins? And what about England?

Chris Chang leads TVNZ's football buffs in breaking down the upcoming FIFA World Cup semi-finals.

00:34
Early this morning four boys were pulled out of the cave but eight are still underground.

Schoolmates of trapped Thai cave boys reveal their fears - 'I'm worried about their physical well-being'

Students at Maesaiprasitsart school said they pray and meditate daily for the boys.