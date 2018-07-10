Black Ferns Sevens not changing gameplans for World Cup - 'We've won the last four tournaments!'

The Black Ferns Sevens are entering the upcoming World Cup with the mantra, 'if it ain't broken, don't fix it'.

Speedster Stacey Waaka said the team won't change much for the tournament in San Francisco later this month, having won the last four events heading into the competition, including the Commonwealth Games.

"We've won the last four tournaments so we don't need to change much, I don't think," she said.

"We know that other teams are going to come out with things unexpected so we've kind of prepared for that but whatever happens on the day, we'll be ready."

*Every game of the men’s and women’s Rugby World Cup Sevens will be live from July 21-23 on TVNZ’s Duke channel - Freeview 13, Sky 23, and streaming on tvnz.co.nz

The squad for the tournament was unveiled today, with an experienced 12-strong team selected to defend the title they won five years ago in Moscow.

Waaka said the environment in the team before the squad was named was something special.

"[There was] such a good buzz," she said.

"There's 20 of us and we're all vying for spots so everyone knows they've got to put in the hard work.

"I felt sorry for the coaches picking the team - but really, really stoked I'm in!"